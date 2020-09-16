Much cooler temperatures on the way

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures climb into the 70s today before a cold front crosses the region later. As the front approaches, stray showers are possible in the afternoon hours. The front will also clear the wildfire smoke from California that has been overhead in Northeast Wisconsin over the last few days.

Tonight, winds shift to the north and bring cooler temperatures. Most areas drop into the 40s with partly cloudy skies.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Much cooler high temperatures will enter the Northeast Wisconsin for Thursday. High temperatures stay in the 50s for most while a new high pressure system starts to build.

After a crisp Friday, temperatures start to rebound through the weekend.

