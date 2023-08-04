The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Good Friday Morning! Besides some patchy fog in some locations this morning, it feels a lot nicer outside as that cold front has slid on through, kicking out most the humidity and cooling temperatures down. An area of high pressure will build in today bringing sunshine and dry weather but also a noticeable layer of wildfire smoke. Temperatures should hit the low 80s area wide today before cloud coverage builds in tonight with temperatures in the low 60s overnight.

A area of low pressure inches closer Saturday but most model guidance keeps us dry, so expect a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures returning to the low 80s. Overnight mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s.

Clouds give way to showers and thunderstorms for Sunday, with some showers lingering into the morning Monday. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s with muggy conditions to return.