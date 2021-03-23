Much needed rain arrives tonight, turning cooler later this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy skies and rain showers are in the forecast tonight as steady rain moves northward through the overnight. Temperatures will remain mild tonight with lows in the 40s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.

On and off rain showers will continue on Wednesday under a cloudy sky. The rain will wrap up late in the day with many areas receiving anywhere from 0.5″ to 1.0″ of much needed rain. Highs will be in the 50s for most with blustery winds out of the south.

Other than a slight chance for a rain shower on Thursday, we’ll see cloudy skies and cooler temperatures with mid 40s for highs. Friday will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s.

Another round of a light rain and snow mix pushes through as we start the weekend. Sunday is looking better and sunnier with highs both days in the upper 40s. Temperatures start to tick upward early next week with lower 50s returning.