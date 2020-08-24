Much needed rain arrives tonight

Weather

Steamy and hot as we get into the new work week. Monday brings a mix of sunshine and thin clouds during the day, then rain at night. It will be HOT AND MUGGY with highs getting to the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew point temps go into the 70s which adds a bunch of humidity into the mix.

Tonight, a boundary across the mid section of the state will bring a decent chance for developing scattered thunderstorms during the late evening and overnight hours. Although heavy downpours will be the greatest threat, some storms may bring large hail or damaging winds. The highest chance for rain will be in the SOUTHERN-half of the viewing area. The low is 68 degrees.

Tomorrow will have some dry time with partly sunny skies. The boundary will remain in our viewing area which could produce some isolated thunderstorms during the day. Temps fall a little to the lower 80s.

More thunderstorms come back later in the day Thursday and into Friday.

