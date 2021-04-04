Much needed rain chances arrive this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The Wisconsin DNR has all of the WFRV viewing are under a Very High Fire Danger risk on Sunday. Dry conditions will lead to an elevated risk for fires to quickly spread. It is recommended that any burning be held off until conditions improve with rain later this week.

Easter Sunday will bring mild temperatures across all of northeast Wisconsin with highs in the 60s and 70s anticipated away from the water. An easterly component of the wind today will keep lakeshore areas a bit cooler. Skies will be partly sunny with dry conditions for most areas. A spotty sprinkle or light rain shower will be possible especially to the north of Green Bay.

We will have some cloud cover this evening and tonight. An isolated shower or storm is possible especially south of Green Bay. Lows will remain on the mild side ranging from the 30s to the north to upper 40s and low 50s south.

On and off rain chances will be with us early this upcoming week with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We should start to see better chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures right around 60. A few more chances for showers are possible late in the week and early next weekend as highs cool back into the 50s..

