1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Much nicer, and warmer weather arriving

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Storm Team 5…

The weather improving greatly throughout Thursday. The western side of the area wakes up with sunshine, while the eastern side starts with showers and clouds. The skies will clear through the morning in all locations, and the sun will crank temps quickly into the 60s.

The main issue will still be the wind and the flooding concerns. The water will continue to recede by the bay shore, but the north wind at 20 to 35 miles per hour will keep a chance at high water along Door, northern Kewaunee, and northern Brown counties until 1pm – same for Sheboygan county further south.

Tonight’s weather looks great as winds back off. Clear skies out there from the evening and through the overnight with a low of 37 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs getting to 63 degrees! A boundary moving into the state later at night will bring more clouds and a chance for a spotty shower.

Any spotty showers exit early Saturday morning, then sun returns. That sun brings temps into upper 60s and low 70s – some of the highest temps we’ve seen this year.

Sunday will also be nice with mainly sunny skies and a high back to the upper 60s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"
More Weather