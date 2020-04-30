Much nicer, and warmer weather arriving

From Storm Team 5…

The weather improving greatly throughout Thursday. The western side of the area wakes up with sunshine, while the eastern side starts with showers and clouds. The skies will clear through the morning in all locations, and the sun will crank temps quickly into the 60s.

The main issue will still be the wind and the flooding concerns. The water will continue to recede by the bay shore, but the north wind at 20 to 35 miles per hour will keep a chance at high water along Door, northern Kewaunee, and northern Brown counties until 1pm – same for Sheboygan county further south.





Tonight’s weather looks great as winds back off. Clear skies out there from the evening and through the overnight with a low of 37 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs getting to 63 degrees! A boundary moving into the state later at night will bring more clouds and a chance for a spotty shower.

Any spotty showers exit early Saturday morning, then sun returns. That sun brings temps into upper 60s and low 70s – some of the highest temps we’ve seen this year.

Sunday will also be nice with mainly sunny skies and a high back to the upper 60s.

