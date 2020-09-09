Much of the same: cool and rainy

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

More rain and sprinkles back for Wednesday. The rain will not add up quickly, but we could still tack on an additional 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain accumulation through today and tonight. The high will be 54 degrees (for Green Bay) which could set a record low max daily temp! (Old record: 55 degrees in 1917).

Scattered showers continue for most of tonight, but the rain will taper off before early Thursday morning. The low is 44 degrees – but some communities up north will fall into the 30s.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued as a precaution far to the north where communities within Langlade, Forest, and Florence counties could be dropping close to freezing territory. If you are in those counties, it might be a good idea to cover up or take in those temperature sensitive plants.





Tomorrow does look nicer, but still cool. Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine by the afternoon. A north wind keeps us in the low to mid 60s for highs.

Great weather for us on Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 68 degrees.

Saturday could get wet AGAIN! Scattered showers from the morning into the afternoon – possibly chances into the evening as well. The high stays at 68 degrees.

Sunday turns great again to wrap up the weekend. Partly to mostly sunny and 71 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store