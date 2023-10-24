The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been quite the rainy day here across Northeast Wisconsin! An area of low pressure sitting just over Wisconsin has provided the cloud cover and storms that we have seen all day long.

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will continue the rest of this evening. Most of the rainfall will wrap up by daybreak tomorrow morning, and then patchy fog is likely to begin your Wednesday.

We’ll be primarily dry tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and passing sprinkle chances throughout the day.