Much warmer air welcomes in the month of March

After a sunny, but still somewhat chilly end to February we are going to look forward to an extended stretch of above average temperatures to begin the month of March.

A little cloud cover will begin to increase through the overnight as lows only drop into the low to middle 20s with a south breeze.

The month of March across Wisconsin can experience some wild changes in weather. Average highs in Green Bay go from the lower 30s on the 1st to middle 40s by the end of the month. As we all know, we can still see plenty of snow throughout the month with 8.1″ being the average.

On Sunday a little sunshine early in the day will give way to more cloud cover through the afternoon. It will be a very mild day with temperatures soaring into the mid and upper 40s. If we see any sunshine those highs could reach into the lower 50s north and west of Green Bay. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

A cold front will sweep through the area Sunday afternoon which will drop temperatures into the upper 30s on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Very mild air is in the forecast through all of next week with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few sprinkles or flurries. Wednesday will be another dry day before a second small chance for light rain or flurries arrives on Thursday. More sunshine is anticipated by Friday and Saturday.

The extended forecast for precipitation shows very light amounts across much of the state while the main storm track stays to our southeast. This is good news as we are expecting a good amount of snow melt this week which could lead to flooding concerns. Stay tuned for updates!