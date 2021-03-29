Much warmer, and windy Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm front is lifting through the state Monday, and that will bring some big changes to our weather. Cloudy and a bit chilly in the morning – then warm, sunny, and windy in the afternoon. South winds will be a problem as the average wind will be around 20 miles per hour, but the gusts could exceed 35 or 40 miles per hour – higher up to 50 mph by Door County. Sunshine and the south wind combine to bring temps well into the 50s, with some spots hitting 60 degrees. It will be cooler by the lake in the upper 40s.



A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette counties from mid day into the evening of Monday.

It stays windy tonight with increasing clouds again. The wind and clouds coming in will keep temps mild overnight with lows in the middle 40s.

Tomorrow, a cold front swings through which should drop temps a bit. The high is set at 52 degrees for Tuesday. That front will also bring a small chance for an isolated light shower or sprinkle, plus it keeps skies mostly cloudy and winds a touch on the breezy side.

The coldest day of the week is Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds, breezy, and a high of 38 degrees midweek.