The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures will be going up from the weekend here on this Memorial Day. After some morning clouds, the sun will be coming out through the day which will help take temperatures into the upper 80s, with 60s and lower 70s by the lake. Dew points going into the 60s will make it feel a little humid, plus a south wind will be on the breezy side from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

A breezy and mild night tonight with a low of 71 degrees. It should be mainly clear in the evening with a few clouds arriving overnight as a cold front approaches. This front may bring a late night/early morning shower to central Wisconsin.

The same cold front will bring a chance of showers or thunderstorms on Tuesday. It will remain warm, a little humid and the winds will be up again. The high is 86 degrees away from the lakeshore. SW winds 15 to 35 miles per hour.