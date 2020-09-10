Much warmer temps on the horizon

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

RAIN TOTALS: Off and on showers and sprinkles have brought a two day total (Tuesday and Wednesday) of 0.65″ of rain accumulation to Green Bay.

Clouds will continue to be pesky across the area Thursday, with a better chance for filtered or emerging sun up north. The only chance for showers or sprinkles is far to the south, but that chance is isolated. With the lack of full sunshine our highs will still struggle to heighten as temps get to the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. NNE winds today from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

This evening will look much nicer as late day sun emerges and clouds clear through the night. Clear skies and light winds will make for chilly temps by Friday into the upper 30s and low 40s!

Friday looks like a great day as mostly sunny skies build in. Highs increase a bit to the mid and upper 60s.

Late Friday night into Saturday morning will bring our next rain chance. Showers are looking likely as an upper level disturbance returns to the state. That will bring rain from the morning – continuing those chances into the evening. The high will be 66 degrees.

A better day for Sunday as a high pressure ridge comes back. Mostly sunny and 72 degrees to wrap up the weekend.

