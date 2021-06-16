Muggier tomorrow, some get rain late

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mainly clear skies and comfortable conditions remain. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Dew points will be muggier into the 60s in the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds expected through much of the day. By the late evening, showers and storms will try to develop. The main focus of the severe weather will likely miss us south.

A few spotty storms will have the best chance of bringing relief to Northeast Wisconsin overnight, especially south. Not everyone will get rain.

Next couple of days: Another warm day expected on Friday before a cold front passes bringing cooler weather for Saturday. Our next rain chance will come late on Sunday for the official start of summer and Father’s Day. Highs will relatively be seasonal through next week.