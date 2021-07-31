Mugginess exits for the beginning of August

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers and storm chances decrease as the sun goes down, but there still could be a stray few before midnight. A cold front will dip to our south and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies then remain in place along with wildfire smoke. Low temperature near 60.

Tomorrow: Some haze waking up tomorrow morning, and will linger into parts of the afternoon with the wildfire smoke from the west still overhead. Mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies accompany the haze with less humid conditions. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Next Week: That wildfire smoke will remain close by throughout the week, making sunshine hazy at times next week. Temperatures starts to warm up mid-week with only a small rain chance coming on Tuesday in an overall dry forecast.