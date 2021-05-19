Muggy air hangs around along with chances for rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows will be in the muggy 60s away from the water.

Thursday: We’ll have more clouds than sun throughout the day. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible with highs making a run for the 80s for many areas. It’ll be cooler along the lake with a blustery south wind.

Temperatures will remain mild and the humidity will be noticeable right through the weekend. Highs on Saturday could push into the middle 80s under a partly sunny sky. More rain showers and storms will be scattered about the area early next week.

