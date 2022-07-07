The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking good Thursday with a mix of sunshine and clouds, but it will be muggy and warmer than yesterday. Highs get to the middle 80s in the afternoon away from the lake. We’ll keep an eye on a weak cold front that will bring a small thunderstorm chance across the north mainly for the late afternoon and evening.

Warm and muggy tonight with a low of 64 degrees. Outside of some cloud cover, the front could continue to produce some spotty thundershowers for a few spots in the evening and overnight.

Friday, the front will drop into the southern end of the area where there could be a spotty thundershower JUST FOR THE MORNING. The north will be dry. Less humid air will slowly return with a northeast wind and a high of 76 degrees.