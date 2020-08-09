Muggy and hot tomorrow before storms arrive late

Spotty storms in the region currently will wrap up by the early morning hours tonight. Low temperatures stay warm in the low 70s.

Sunday starts of with sunshine which will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 80s with dew points near 70. Showers and storms will begin to arrive in the early evening hours. Best chance of rain will come Sunday night into Monday morning.

Storms linger on Monday before a cold front passes bringing some much needed relief to the muggy conditions.

Temperatures will remain above average through the week as northeast Wisconsin enters a dry stretch.

