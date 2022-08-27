The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few linger showers could be seen throughout the rest of Saturday, but overall, tonight will be mostly cloudy with above average temperatures and a touch humid.

More thunderstorm and shower chances are in the forecast for a majority of the day tomorrow, strongest for places such as Fond du Lac, Montello, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, and Sturgeon Bay. Tomorrow will also be a touch breezy with winds out of the S/SW, also bringing in lots of muggy air.

More thunderstorm and shower chances continue for the start of your work week.

Tuesday through Friday are looking to be more almost perfect days to kick off September, with mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and comfy air.

Saturday will also be mostly sunny, but a bit more humid.