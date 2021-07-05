Muggy and warm again Monday, hit/miss thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A breezy start to the last remaining day of this 4th of July holiday stretch. Monday will have a couple isolated thundershowers in the morning, with a few more spotty storms forming again in the afternoon along a boundary. WSW winds will be up around 15 to 25 miles per hour – bringing in a hot and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Any of those storms will fade away in the evening with just a few clouds overnight. It won’t be as windy, but it will be muggy again as lows drop to 68 degrees.

Tomorrow will be dry in the morning with developing scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and night. Beside the rain chance, partly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees.

Wednesday will bring rain at least for the morning. It will be a cool summer day with a high of 66 degrees!