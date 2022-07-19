The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Here we go again! We’re back to hot and muggy conditions Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 80s, possible getting to 90 degrees with enough sunshine. SW winds will be breezy from 15 to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds during the day, but there is a shot at some showers.

RAIN CHANCES: A few showers may cross across the north in the morning, mainly light rain. In addition, a cluster of thunderstorms moving from Minnesota to Wisconsin could bring some additional spotty thundershowers mid-day into the afternoon ONLY IF it holds together before reaching our side of the state.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies out there. A weak cold front will drive through the state which could set off a few isolated thunderstorms. During this time, if any storms form they could be severe with hail and damaging wind gusts. Breezy, warm and humid conditions continue with a low of 72 degrees.

Wednesday will also have a chance for spotty thundershowers especially mid day and into the afternoon. Otherwise partly sunny, windy, and humid. The high drops a bit to 83 degrees.