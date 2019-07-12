Muggy, possible storms again Friday

From Storm Team 5…

Not a bad start to Friday as we’ll have lots of sunshine and relatively low humidity. It’s the second half of the day that we’ll bring in a breezy southwest winds, and kick up the muggy weather once again! High temperatures will be around 85 degrees.

STORMS POSSIBLE LATER FRIDAY: Storm Team 5 will be watching for the chance for thunderstorms through the late afternoon and evening hours.



Storm Team 5 will be watching for the chance for thunderstorms through the late afternoon and evening hours. Northwest of Green Bay — Thunderstorms will be scattered and could pack a punch producing downpours, wind & hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The timing is during the late afternoon and early evening, mainly after 3pm.



— Thunderstorms will be scattered and could pack a punch producing downpours, wind & hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The timing is during the late afternoon and early evening, mainly after 3pm. South of Green Bay — This area will see a chance for LATE EVENING thunderstorms, but the coverage will be more isolated. Given the timing later in the day, the severe threat should be lower at that time.

Tonight, isolated thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay mild around 67 degrees for the low.

Saturday is looking much drier! Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s – skies mixed with sunshine and some clouds.

Mostly sunny skies back for Sunday. It will be warmer again with a temperature around 85 in the afternoon. Another chance for rain will reappear late at night going into early Monday morning.

Monday it gets toasty! Partly sunny skies out there, but the big story will be high humidity and high heat with a temperature around 94 in the afternoon!

Tuesday, still warm and very muggy with a high of 92 degrees! We’ll see a chance for some pop-up thunderstorms with all that heat around.

Some good news here for Wednesday as it does look a little cooler, but not by much. High temperatures will make it to 83 degrees, and there will be another chance for thunderstorms with plenty of humidity.

Thursday, more t-storm chances and more humidity. High temperatures will reach 86 degrees.