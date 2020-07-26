Muggy with a few storms Sunday. Humidity moves out Monday.

Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team…

A Heat Advisory has been issued until 7:00 PM Sunday for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Heat Index values this afternoon could approach 100 degrees.

The forecast on this Sunday will feature more humidity area wide once again as highs reach for the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms will move out of the Northwoods this morning, then more showers and storms are expected by the afternoon. While severe weather is not anticipated, a few storms could contain gusty winds and heavy rain.

Showers and storms will continue to move through this evening with most of the rain expected to exit the area by early Monday morning. Temperatures will remain muggy with overnight lows in the 70s with some 60s to the north and west.

A cold front moving through late tonight will bring with it less humid air which you’ll start to feel by Monday. Look for lots of sun to start the new work week with highs in the lower 80s with a breezy west wind. By Tuesday the westerly breezes will continue under a mix of sun and clouds. There is a small chance for a few showers with highs near 80.

A nice stretch of weather is forecast Wednesday through Friday with highs very seasonal in the lower 80s. Temperatures will remain in the 80s by next weekend.

