The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The muggy weather continues, but it won’t be as hot today as clouds and thunderstorms form over our area. It won’t rain all day long, but you could essentially see a thunderstorm at any time between the morning and the evening. Downpours and lightning are the main risks today, but some small hail or a strong wind gust could be formed in a few of these storms. Temperatures won’t rise much today, starting in the low 70s and rising to the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Tonight, rain will become isolated in the evening and may go away completely after that. Most of the night will be cloudy and breezy with a low of 56 degrees. THE BIG STORY will be the dropping humidity around 10pm and after when dew points begin to tumble.

Feeling like fall Thursday! Clouds will be thick, and some isolated light rain showers may form, especially near Lake Michigan. Temperatures will top out around 62 degrees! North winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday looks pretty nice. The clouds in the morning will slowly break up leaving afternoon sunshine. Temps jump up a bit with that added sun to 68 degrees.

Saturday will bring lots of sunshine for the pick day of the next week. The highs increase again to the low and mid 70s.

Our next rain chance will come into play either Sunday or Monday along a weak boundary. 68 degrees to end the weekend.