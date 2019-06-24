Muggy with thunderstorms Monday

From Storm Team 5…

Mild temperatures greeting us out the door today, along with a return of some humidity in the air! You’ll continue to notice the muggy conditions into the afternoon along with plenty of clouds in the sky. Temperatures increase into the mid and upper 70s for highs.

Later on, especially this afternoon and evening, we’ll have the chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop. Conditions are right for some of the late day storms to produce gusty winds, hail, and some downpours.

Tonight, we’ll continue with isolated t-storms early on, otherwise there will be some clearing overnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower half of the 60s.

Get ready for the heat tomorrow! Mostly sunny skies will crank temperatures into the 80s! In the afternoon, there may be an isolated pop-up thunderstorm, but most areas will stay dry.

Wednesday will be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies returning, and relatively low humidity. Highs will continue to be summer like as afternoon temps top out at 84 degrees.

Thursday, humidity returns with partly sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees.

More storms are expected Friday. Conditions stay mild and muggy with a high of 84 degrees.

Saturday stays humid with partly sunny skies. 82 degrees the high in the afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms return Sunday with partly sunny skies, a humid feel to the air, and a high of 81.