Near freezing temperatures tonight, rain and a wintry mix Saturday

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for east-central Wisconsin until 8:00 AM Friday. These areas are still considered to be in the growing season, but with temperatures near freezing tonight the season will likely come to an end.

A mostly clear sky early this evening will allow temperatures to drop quickly into the 30s for most areas. A few clouds will filter through at times and a spotty sprinkle can’t be completely ruled out. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for most areas for overnight lows.

Highs remain on the chilly side on Friday. A few light rain showers or even a few flurries are possible during the day and early evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a lighter southwest wind.

A chance for rain arrives Saturday. Temperatures northwest of Shawano could be cold enough where some wet snowflakes mix in. Highs will get into the 50s for many spots. The rain or wintry mix will end early Sunday with cooler air moving back in. Skies remain mostly cloudy early next week with another chance for rain or a snowy mix by Tuesday with temperatures around 50 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE