The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty showers and thunderstorms linger in the forecast throughout this evening, before clearing skies move in overnight.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a near perfect day, with sunny skies, comfy air, and seasonable temperatures.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, a tad humid, and warmer, with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday starts off mostly sunny, with some chances for thunderstorms as the day progresses on. These thunderstorms continue into the start of your work week with highs back into the mid 80s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and looking to be nice summer days next week.