The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds continue to decrease for tonight before turning clear overnight. Warmer air sticks around into tonight as well with a low of around 24 degrees which will allow for areas of patchy fog to build in through tomorrow morning.

Abundant sunshine is on tap for tomorrow, and southerly winds will usher low 40 degree temps in.

Overnight into Thursday we are looking at our next VERY messy system.

Green Lake and Marquette counties are in a WINTER STORM WATCH from late tomorrow night through Thursday evening.

I think we are looking at the heaviest snow to move in through the morning and early afternoon hour. Following that, we will also see plenty of rain, as temps will make a constant switch into the afternoon hours between freezing and above freezing temps, making the afternoon a complete mess. The likelihood is that higher snow totals will be south of Green Bay, but keep in mind with the constant switch between rain and snow, totals may lessen by the end of the day Thursday.