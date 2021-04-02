Near perfect weather to start the weekend, fire danger remains very high

Weather

Tonight: Some clouds will move in from our west. This will keep temperatures a little warmer with lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday: A high pressure system to our south and a warm front to the east will continue to pump in a S/SW breeze. Sunny skies will last throughout the day, and temperatures will be warm. Most areas will be tunning 15-20 degrees above average in the mid 60s with cooler temperatures along the lakeshore in the 50s.

Sunday/Easter: Warmer temperatures will stick around, however, more clouds will move in. A partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky will be accompanied by temperatures in the lows 60s.

Next week: A few small chances of rain will start of the week. There may even be a chance of a rumble of thunder.

