The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Southerly winds will be keeping us warm for this weekend ahead!

Expect abundant sunshine, and very unseasonably warm temps tomorrow.

Some dense, patchy fog could be seen early Sunday morning as those temps will hover right around the mid-50s overnight into Sunday, which is right where those dew point temps will be at.

Partly sunny skies and another warm day is in store for Sunday, with a rain chance late, which will continue into mid-week. Cooler temps will arrive again next week behind the rain.