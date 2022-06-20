The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies will be seen across the area through the night. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the lower 70s for most of the region away from the Lake Michigan shoreline. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Expect to see another sunny and very warm day! Highs will be close to record breaking in the middle 90s. High humidity will likely make it feel like the triple digits again by the afternoon.

The humidity will ease back a touch on Wednesday behind a cold front that moves through Tuesday. The warmth will stick around with highs in the 80s taking us into next weekend. Showers and storms enter the forecast again Friday and Saturday. We’ll get a break from the high heat by the second half of next weekend and early next week.