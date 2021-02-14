Near record cold on Valentine’s Day, warmer air later this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service continues a Wind Chill Advisory for all of the viewing are until noon Sunday. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Langlade county until noon where wind chills could drop to -40°.

Clear skies and cold temperatures Sunday morning will be replaced with more cloud cover throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs will be very cold with most areas only reaching the lower single digits. Wind chills throughout the day will range from the teens to 20s below zero.

More cold air in the forecast tonight with lows in the single digits and teens below zero. We’ll have wind chills dip into the -20 to -35 degree range by Monday morning.

Many areas will remain in the single digits for highs on Tuesday under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds increase on Tuesday with a slight chance for snow showers along the Lake Michigan shoreline with temperatures in the middle teens. We’ll keep the mostly cloudy conditions around Wednesday and Thursday as highs start to climb back into the 20s. Thursday brings a slight chance for snow showers as a larger storm system passes to our southeast.

We end next week with highs in the lower 20s followed by a quiet start to next weekend.