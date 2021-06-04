Near record high temps into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The heat is on! Morning clouds and ground fog on Friday will be scattered away in the morning leaving lots of afternoon sunshine. SW winds will be picking up from 10 to 22 miles per hour in the afternoon which brings in the humidity again for the first time in a while. Temps will also respond to the sun and southwest wind into the upper 80s and lower 90s – even by the lake it will be warm!

Tonight will feel like it’s summer as it stays warm and breezy with a few clouds in the sky. The low temperature only drops to 71 degrees.

Hot, humid and sunny on Saturday, plus a little windy at times. That SW wind will feel nice though as highs get to around 93 degrees, with upper 80s by the lake! The record high is 93 degrees which could easily be broken or tied. The record high-low (warmest nighttime temp) is 72 degrees, and the forecast is 71 degrees. The only chance for thunderstorms is far north along the Wisconsin-UP border but most will avoid the rain.

Sunday stays hot and humid with morning sun and a few more afternoon clouds. SW winds will be gusty at times again. Highs run up to 91 degrees with low 80s by the lake. The record high is 93 degrees which is not totally out of reach. The record high-low is 69 degrees, and the forecast is 73 degrees.