The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Here we go again with more heat on Labor Day. Sunshine galore will take highs into the lower and middle 90s — near record high temperatures for many communities. Temperatures will even span the 80s near Lake Michigan. Humidity levels will be taken up a notch compared to yesterday, so plan on stickier air.

Warm and humid right through tonight. A few clouds will arrive late. The low is 73 degrees!

Muggy and hot weather will be around again Tuesday. Some temperatures records might be in jeopardy again. Partly cloudy skies, then a chance for thunderstorms arriving at night. The chance starts up north in the evening, then drops to the valley and lakeshore well after midnight.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms expected Wednesday. It doesn’t appear to be an all-day rain, but the rain chances hold from the morning into the night. Temperatures drop to 81 degrees with the rain and extra clouds around.