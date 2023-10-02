The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Gorgeous early Autumn weather to start this week, plus some record highs may be broken again. Sunday’s high of 88 degrees tied the warmest October afternoon on record, other than the ONE other time we hit 88 degrees in 1963.

Plan on the very warm October air sticking around Monday with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid and upper 80s in the afternoon. SW winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour. The record high is 84 degrees from 1971 and will likely be tied or broken.

Mainly clear and mild temps tonight. The low is 60 degrees.

Another sunny and warm day Tuesday. A bit breezier out there with 10 to 20 mph afternoon winds. The record of 86 degrees from 2005 could be in jeopardy again, with our forecast high of 85 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a rain chance, but not all day. A cold front could drop some rain between mid morning and early afternoon, otherwise partly sunny and 76 degrees.