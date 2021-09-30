Near record highs on Friday, then chance for rain this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mainly clear skies will be with us through the overnight. Winds will once again be light which will lead to some patchy areas of dense fog to develop. Lows will be in the 50s for most locations.

Friday: After morning fog dissipates early in the morning we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. It’ll be a warm afternoon with highs in the low to middle 80s away from the water. The record high in Green Bay is 85° set in 1976. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

The weekend will bring some changes to our weather as clouds and showers move in on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. It’ll remain mostly cloudy on Sunday with a few spotty rain showers and cooler temperatures. Next week is looking pretty quiet and dry as temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 60s which is near average for this time of the year.