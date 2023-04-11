The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

If you liked yesterday’s weather, get ready for another great day. Temperatures Tuesday will go up a little bit with highs in the middle and upper 70s! Breezy W/SW winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour. Filtered sunshine will make it through a blanket of high, thin, and wispy clouds.

Tonight, a few clouds in the evening, then clearing overnight. The breeze will stick around from the SW at 10 to 20 miles per hour helping to keep temperatures up. It will be very warm for April standards tonight with a low of 57 degrees!

Near or possibly record-setting temperatures Wednesday. Sunshine galore with temperatures in the lower and middle 80s, 78 degrees near the lake. The wind speeds pick up a bit from the W/SW at 15 to 30 miles per hour.