Near record warmth possible late this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures will be on the mild side tonight only cooling into a range where we would typically be for average high temperatures this time of the year. A batch of cloud cover will build in through the overnight with a southwest wind.

Cloud cover early Thursday will give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon. It’ll be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a light west wind. The longest streak of 60 degree days in November is six in Green Bay. We’re forecasting five more days to be in the 60s and if you include today and Tuesday we would set a new record for seven days of 60 degree temperatures or warmer.

The beautiful November weather holds steady through the weekend with temperatures well above average in the upper 60s to lower 70s with abundant sunshine. Clouds will increase Monday with a chance for rain late in the day. Rain is looking more likely Tuesday with high temperatures in the 50s. Highs could continue to tumble by the middle of next week.

