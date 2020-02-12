New snow Wednesday evening, then turns frigid!

From Storm Team 5…

A chilly start to the morning on Wednesday with a breeze developing, but that SW wind will help to crank highs into the mid 30s by the afternoon. After a little filtered morning sun, clouds will increase ahead of snow showers.

WHAT: An arctic cold front from the north will combine with an area of low pressure working in from the south to bring scattered snow showers.



WHEN: Snow showers begin up north during the afternoon, dropping south to Green Bay, the Fox Valley and Lakeshore through the early evening. Flakes continue to fall overnight into early Thursday morning.



HOW MUCH: Most communities will fall between 1 to 3″ of new snow to shovel off Thursday morning. Totals will be on the lower end north/west of the Valley, and on the higher end to the south and the Lake Michigan.

Tonight, scattered snow showers and breezy winds from 15 to 30 miles per hour. As the winds shift to the north, temperatures will fall into the single digits by Thursday morning.

Thursday kicks off with WIND CHILLS below zero, and will not improve much during the day as that wind continues. The high is 12 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Valentine’s day on Friday will also be very cold to start start to the day. Double-digit below zero wind chills that may exceed -20 for those feels like temps! Sunshine will be plenty with a high of 9 degrees.

Much warmer weather returns going into the weekend, along with a few light snow chance Saturday morning and Sunday.