The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure over us kept us dry for today, with some areas seeing peeks of sunshine. However, an area of low pressure to our northwest brought in thick cloud cover, yet again, and some isolated flurries this afternoon.

High pressure will allow for decreasing clouds tonight. By tomorrow morning, an area of low pressure that is sitting over the northern Pacific now will build in, and bring in more clouds to start off your Friday.

We are dry for a majority of tomorrow with cloudy skies. By the late afternoon tomorrow, light snow showers will start to move in north of Green Bay. Light snow will continue through the entire day Saturday, but the bulk of the system will wrap up Saturday AM. Any accumulation to occur will be in areas north of Green Bay. Temps will be too mild across the Fox Cities for accumulation, so any flakes that do fall areas south of GB will be those heavier, wetter flakes — more like a slush — and the main concern with this system will be slick roads and dangerous travel.

We will turn mostly dry by bed time Saturday, with a few lingering flurries continuing into Sunday, but otherwise we are dry, cloudy, and quiet to end the weekend.