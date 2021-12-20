Next round of light snow on Tuesday, mild Christmas Eve

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: We’ll have a few hours of clear skies as high pressure builds in. It’ll be a cool night with lows in the single digits and teens.

Tuesday: Clouds increase early in the day as our next storm system brings a round of light snow to parts of the area. The best chance for any light accumulations will be north of Green Bay, with nothing more than a dusting to the south. Highs will be in the 20s with a breeze turning out of the northwest.

Wednesday is looking like a dry day before another round of light snow showers push through on Thursday. Come Christmas Even day, a larger storm will give us a good bet for rain showers with a mix to the north of the Fox Valley. That activity will clear for Christmas Day with highs near the freezing mark. We’ll be watching for more light snow chances Sunday and again on Monday.