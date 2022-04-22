The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Friday: Clouds will move in throughout the day with the chance for showers and a few storms increasing for the afternoon and evening. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will move through the area overnight. A few storms could produce small hail. Lows will only drop into the low and middle 40s.

A warm front moving north on Saturday will bring the warmest air of the season into the state! Highs should find their way well into the 70s with slightly cooler air to the north and chilly conditions lakeside. Showers and storms will continue Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the area. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of next week. A few flurries or sprinkles could quickly sweep through on Tuesday.