Next round of rain arrives Tuesday

A quiet and cool night expected as clouds begin to increase through the overnight. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s to the north with mid to upper 30s across the rest of the area.

Forecast lows for early Tuesday morning

Our next storm system will bring rain showers to the area already around the time the morning commute begins. Low pressure will move right across northeast Wisconsin throughout the day which will bring with it plenty of clouds along with on and off rain showers. Highs will remain below average in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rainfall potential Tuesday and early Wednesday

The storm system will move east on Wednesday and behind it gusty north winds will develop. The day will be mostly cloudy with highs right around 50 degrees. Warmer weather does return late in the work week and into the weekend with highs in the lower 60s.