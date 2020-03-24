Next round of rain arrives Wednesday, snow possible north

A partly to mostly cloudy sky will take us through the overnight hours with lows in the low to middle 30s. There could be a few sprinkles for areas further north with a light south wind.

Cloud cover will thicken up on Wednesday with a mainly dry start to the day. Rain will be on the increase through the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low and mid 50s for most areas.

Rain will continue into Wednesday evening and night. Areas north of Hwy. 64 could have some of the rain transition over to wet snow Wednesday evening where a few inches of snow accumulation will be possible by early Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals could be over a half inch north of Green Bay by Thursday with lower totals south and east of Green Bay.

Skies remain mostly cloudy on Thursday with a chance for rain mainly south of Green Bay late in the day with highs in the middle 40s. Look for those temperatures to bounce back to near 50 on Friday with plenty of clouds.

Another storm system will bring rain chances back to the area on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. As the storm moves out of the area some of the rain could mix with wet snow Sunday morning with a gusty north wind developing. Drier weather builds back in early next week with more sunshine and highs above average in the 50s.