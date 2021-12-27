Next round of snow arrives Tuesday, accumulations expected

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire WFRV viewing area from Tuesday afternoon until early Wednesday morning. Travel could become slippery late Tuesday as the snow moves through.

Tonight: Some breaks in the clouds are expected through the night with lows cooling into the single digits to the north with teens for the rest of the area. Be alert for slippery spots on the roads and parking lots.

Tuesday: Clouds will return early Tuesday ahead of our next storm system which arrives by early in the afternoon. This will bring widespread snow showers to the area. The snow showers will continue into Tuesday night before ending as patchy drizzle. Highs will generally be in the 30s with 20s to the north.

Wednesday will be a quiet day with a light snow chance during the overnight. A few flurries could pass through north of Green Bay on Thursday with highs in the middle 20s. Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Friday ahead of another system which could bring snow somewhere across Wisconsin on Saturday. Stay tuned for updates on this possible storm. Behind that system, cold air flows into Wisconsin with highs in the teens expected.