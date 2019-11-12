Next round of snow arrives Wednesday

Clear skies this evening will give way to more cloud cover late tonight and into Wednesday. Low temperatures will be chilly once again in the upper single digits to low teens. Winds will switch out of the southwest at 5-10 mph which will put wind chill values in the single digits.

Our next storm system brings another round of snow to northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. The snow will likely begin by the mid to late morning hours and continue through much of the afternoon. Roads are expected to become slick through the second half of the day and for the evening commute. Snow accumulations of 1-3″ is forecast across much of the area, but there could be some locally higher amounts generally north of Green Bay and across the Door peninsula.

Forecast snow accumulations for Wednesday

The snow will begin to diminish Wednesday evening. Skies will clear out the rest of the week with high temperatures reaching for the lower 30s. Average highs this time of the year should be in the low to middle 40s.

Clouds will build back into the area once again as we head through the day Saturday with a wintry mix possible Sunday. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 30s.