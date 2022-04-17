The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Other than a few morning clouds, we should see a good amount of sunshine to start the day. Clouds will move in from the west for the afternoon as our next storm system approaches. Highs will be cool in the upper 30s to lower 40s with an east wind.

Tonight: Snow showers will overspread the area through the night. Lows will be near the freezing mark, so this should be a wetter type of snow that has a better chance to accumulate on grassy areas. A few slick spots will still be possible early Monday.

Morning snow showers on Monday will transition to a rain and snow mix for the afternoon as highs reach for the lower 40s. Tuesday looks like a better day with sunshine, but temperatures remain below average. More rain chances enter the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures near 60 are possible on Thursday before another storm system brings more chances for showers and thunderstorms late in the week.