The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Other than a few passing clouds through the night we are expecting quiet conditions. Lows will be in the 50s with a westerly breeze at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: The morning hours are looking dry, but a cold front arriving from the north will bring with it a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could produce gusty winds and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s with a touch of humidity.

Dry weather returns for the middle of the week with temperatures near average for this time of the year. Spotty showers may develop again on Thursday as we get a push of warmer air back into Wisconsin. Our forecast is looking fairly quiet heading into the 4th of July weekend. Highs will be in the lower range of the 80s with a slight chance for a few shower or storm on Sunday. Right now next Monday is looking dry with a few passing clouds.