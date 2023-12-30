The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

UPDATE: New information, a Winter Weather Advisory was just issued for much or the area from 8pm December 30th until midnight tonight. Advisory warns for the potential of freezing drizzle mixing with the arrival of snow from the clipper system, resulting in a glaze of ice which could create some slippery spots.

Cloudy, overcast skies have overtaken the area and that’s a sign of our next weather system approaching. It will arrive in the form of snow showers as early as 10pm up across the Northwoods and will move through the Fox Cities shortly after.

What’s great is it wont be snowing all day long, this one band of snow will be our main batch of precipitation. After this band of snow exits by the mid morning, a few wrap around snow showers are possible to finish off the morning and into the early afternoon, but most should remain dry. Snow totals are staying fairly consistent from yesterday: dusting up across the Northwoods, around an inch in the Green Bay/Fox Valley area. The highest totals will sit along the lakeshore thanks to lake enhanced precipitation, which essentially is Lake Michigan feeding this system with an extra boost of moisture. Totals shouldn’t exceed more then 2.5in in those spots. It will be breezy as well with a steady North wind 10-15 gusting to 25mph.

Clouds start to clear as early as the evening, but as temperatures fall below freezing on New Years Eve night, watch for some slippery spots to develop, but no weather impacts are expected.

Besides that, start of the new year looks sunny on Monday with a few extra clouds expected on Tuesday. Next snow chance is possible on Wednesday.