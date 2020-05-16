Next storm brings heavy rain and shoreline flooding

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will increase across the area tonight as our next storm system approaches from the west. Lows tonight will cool back into the 40s to around 50 degrees for most areas with a east breeze at 5-15 mph.

A nearly two day long storm will bring a soaking rain to the region beginning early Sunday morning and likely continue throughout most of Monday. The rain could lead to rising river levels as well as backyard flooding. Along with the rain, a strong and persistent northeast wind will lead to flooding concerns near the shorelines of the bay as well as Lake Michigan.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning and Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening for the likelihood of rising water levels which could lead to flooded property as well as roadways. Be alert for rising water levels beginning Sunday.

Localized flooding will also be possible due to the heavy rainfall through Monday. Rainfall totals could be in the 1.00″-2.50″ with localized higher totals.





The rain is anticipated to begin to taper through the afternoon and evening on Monday. High temperatures Sunday and Monday will only be in the low to middle 50s. By Tuesday we will begin to see the return of sunshine with highs still on the cool side in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

On Wednesday we can look forward to a mostly sunny sky which will allow temperatures to get closer to average in the upper 60s. We could see a few more clouds on Thursday, but highs will be making a run for the lower 70s by then. Friday is looking like a dry day with temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Most areas should be in the mid 70s to start the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday with a few more clouds and a slight rain chance.

