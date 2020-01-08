Next storm brings rain, strong winds, and flooding potential

Increasing clouds and a south to southeast wind which will get stronger through the night will allow temperatures to rise from the teens this evening into the low and middle 20s by the early morning on Thursday. Dry weather is expected tonight with winds gusting to near 30 mph.

Thursday will begin dry early in the morning, but by the late morning and afternoon a mix of rain and snow will develop especially north of Hwy. 29. Roads could become slippery north of Green Bay due to this mix of rain and snow with a light icing potential. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties north of Hwy. 64 until 9:00 PM Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory

The mix of rain and snow during the early afternoon will transition over to rain showers for much of the area the rest of the day as temperatures soar into the low and middle 40s.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for areas along the Lake Michigan shoreline from noon Thursday until 9:00 PM. The combination of high water levels, strong south to southeast winds over 35 mph, and waves that could top 10′ will bring the potential for flooding near the lakeshore as well as beach erosion. Be alert for the potential for high water levels near the lake as well as nearby rivers.

Quiet weather will return for much of Friday high temperatures in the middle 30s. Our attention then turns to Friday night into Saturday morning as a storm system passes to our southeast. That system will be close enough where the western edge of the snow will sweep across much of northeast Wisconsin. For many of us snow accumulations by early Saturday will be in the 1-3″ range.

Another push of moisture will approach the state Saturday night into Sunday morning. There is still some uncertainty on the exact track of this system which will play a large role in the potential for heavy snowfall accumulations. Right now, it looks like areas south of a line from Manitowoc to Fond du Lac could see the greatest potential for accumulations that top 6″. Areas around the valley and Green Bay will have lesser snowfall totals with very light accumulations northwest of Shawano.

The bulk of the snow should be out of the area by the late morning on Sunday. There could be a few flurries in the air for the Packer game Sunday, otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low to middle 20s.

A few more snow chances return to the forecast for the middle portions of next week.